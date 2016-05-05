European stocks buoyed by BT and oil majors

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - European stock markets rose on Thursday, buoyed by some solid corporate earnings at the likes of BT, and a rise in the shares of major oil companies.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had fallen 1.2 percent to its lowest level in nearly a month in the previous session, rebounded slightly to stand 0.3 percent higher.

BT was one of the best-performing stocks in the region, rising 3.1 percent after BT reported a better-than-expected 6 percent rise in full-year earnings.

Firmer oil prices also lifted the shares of major oil producers, with Spanish oil major Repsol up 4.5 percent despite posting lower first quarter profits. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)