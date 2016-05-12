FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares fall as financial stocks falter
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

European shares fall as financial stocks falter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Thursday as a drop in the shares of major financial companies such as Aegon and Credit Agricole weighed on the region’s markets.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index declined by 0.7 percent, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.6 percent.

Aegon was one of the worst-performing stocks in the region, slumping 7.8 percent after the Dutch insurer reported worse-than-expected first-quarter underlying pretax profit of 462 million euros ($527.19 million).

Credit Agricole also fell 3.6 percent after the French bank reported a 71 percent fall in first-quarter net income.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is down by around 9 percent so far in 2016, with global stock markets having been impacted by concerns about weakness in China, the world’s second-biggest economy. ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.