European shares mixed after Brent crude hits $50 a barrel

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - European shares were mixed on Thursday, with banks on the back foot following a recent rally while commodity stocks were boosted as Brent crude oil prices hit $50 a barrel for the first time since November.

The STOXX Europe 600 was down 0.1 percent at 348.06, with the FTSEurofirst 300 flat. Both indexes hit a 4 week high in the previous session.

Britain’s FTSE 100, France’s CAC and Germany’s DAX were all 0.1 percent higher.

Banks fell 1.3 percent after a strong rally on Wednesday, led down by Banco Popular which slumped 25 percent after it announced a rights issue plan.

Other Spanish banks Caixabank and Banco de Sabadell fell 3.4 percent and 4.5 percent respectively.

However, oil companies rose 0.6 percent after Brent crude hit $50 dollars a barrel, boosted by a drawdown in crude stocks in the United States last week.

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)