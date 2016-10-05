European shares fall on ECB concerns, Tesco soars

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

MILAN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday on concerns over the outlook of the European Central Bank's (ECB) bond buying programme, while Tesco soared on a well-received earnings update.

The STOXX 600 was down 0.9 percent by 0715 GMT, with all sectors trading in the red and following a rise of 0.8 percent in the previous session. The pan-European index remains down around 6 percent so far this year.

Bloomberg reported late on Tuesday that the ECB will probably gradually wind down bond purchases before the conclusion of quantitative easing, rattling global markets.

Tesco rose 7 percent after touching its highest level in more than one year, after the UK retailer posted first-half results at the top end of expectations and said it would increase investment to boost profitability over the next three years.

Telecoms group SFR fell 6.4 percent after France's market watchdog blocked an all-share buyout offer from rival Altice, while insurer NN Group fell 3.6 percent after launching a bid for smaller peer Delta Lloyd .

Delta Lloyd soared 28 percent, remaining just a touch below NN's offer price. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Kit Rees)