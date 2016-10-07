FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mainland European shares slip while weak sterling lifts UK's FTSE
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Mainland European shares slip while weak sterling lifts UK's FTSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Continental European stock markets fell on Friday, with vouchers company Edenred and airline easyJet among the worst-performers, although a new slump in sterling propped up Britain's FTSE 100.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down by 0.6 percent. The STOXX 600 has fallen by around 7 percent since the start of 2016.

Edenred fell 3.4 percent after UBS cut its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy", while easyJet fell 3.9 percent after broker downgrades in the wake of easyJet's profit warning on Oct.6.

However, the FTSE 100 managed to outperform by rising 0.4 percent, with the slump in sterling seen as helping the FTSE 100's international companies, which often benefit from a weaker pound that can help exporters. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.