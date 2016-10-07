LONDON Oct 7 Continental European stock markets
fell on Friday, with vouchers company Edenred and
airline easyJet among the worst-performers, although a
new slump in sterling propped up Britain's FTSE 100.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down by 0.6
percent. The STOXX 600 has fallen by around 7 percent since the
start of 2016.
Edenred fell 3.4 percent after UBS cut its rating on the
stock to "neutral" from "buy", while easyJet fell 3.9 percent
after broker downgrades in the wake of easyJet's profit warning
on Oct.6.
However, the FTSE 100 managed to outperform by rising 0.4
percent, with the slump in sterling seen as helping the FTSE
100's international companies, which often benefit from a weaker
pound that can help exporters.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)