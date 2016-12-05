FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 months
Italian banks seen opening 5-6 pct lower: trader
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 7:55 AM / in 9 months

Italian banks seen opening 5-6 pct lower: trader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italian banks are seen down 5 to 6 percent on Monday, according to traders, as potential political uncertainty in the aftermath of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's resignation following a crushing defeat in a constitutional referendum clouds the outlook for a clean-up of bad debts.

Traders also saw European banks down 2-3 percent.

In a note to clients, Morgan Stanley said state aid at Banca Monte dei Paschi looked increasingly likely adding that the "No" vote made it more difficult for Italy's third-largest bank to find an anchor investor.

Italian banks are down nearly 50 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

