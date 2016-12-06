FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Weaker commodities shares drag down European equities
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 9 months ago

Weaker commodities shares drag down European equities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower in early trading on Tuesday, with commodities-related stocks coming under pressure following a drop in prices of crude oil and industrial metals.

The pan-European STOXX Europe index was down 0.2 percent. Italy's FTSE MIB was trading flat after finishing down 0.2 percent on Monday following political jitters in Italy.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index dropped 1.4 percent, the biggest sector faller, after prices of major industrial metals such as copper, aluminum and nickel fell 0.5 to 1.2 percent.

Energy shares also slipped, with the regional oil and gas index falling 0.8 percent after crude oil fell after its output rose in virtually every major export region despite plans by OPEC and Russia to cut production.

Shares in Anglo American, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and BP fell 1 to 2.4 percent.

Among mid-caps, Britain's CMC Markets and IG both slumped more than 20 percent after UK's financial watchdog proposed stricter rules for CFD (contract for difference) products. (Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.