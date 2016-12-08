FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Italian banking stocks on track for best week since 2009
December 8, 2016 / 1:28 PM / 8 months ago

Italian banking stocks on track for best week since 2009

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Italian banking shares surged again on Thursday bringing their three-day gains to 20 percent and putting them on track for the best week since at least 2009.

Italy's beleaguered banks extended their post-referendum recovery after the European Central Bank extended its asset purchases stoking a region-wide banking sector rally

The Italian banking index was last up more than 5 percent higher, with Banco Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare up more than 7 and the top performing stocks on the STOXX 600 is afternoon trading.

Bearish bets on Italian banks put in place on expectations that a crushing defeat for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in a referendum on constitutional reform would spell trouble for the country's banks have been unwound in recent sessions.

Italy's third-biggest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena was last up 6.6 percent. The bank has asked the ECB for more time to wrap up a 5 billion euro ($5.4 billion) rescue plan that was thrown into doubt after Renzi said this week that would step down as Prime Minister. (Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

