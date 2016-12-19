FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
European shares weighed down by weaker financial stocks, Danone
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 19, 2016 / 8:23 AM / 8 months ago

European shares weighed down by weaker financial stocks, Danone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

MILAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - European shares fell slightly in early deals on Monday, weighed down by weaker financial stocks, while Danone was among the top losers after warning over its sales growth.

By 0809 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3 percent, pulling back from 11-month highs hit last week.

Danone fell around 2 percent. The French food group said it expected its 2016 sales growth to come in slightly below its original targets due to a weaker-than-expected performance at its European dairy business.

Banks and insurance sector stocks were among the biggest sectoral fallers, as investors took profit following strong gains in the past two weeks due to rising bond yields.

Miners fell 1.3 percent, tracking weaker metal prices. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.