LONDON Dec 22 European shares edged lower on Thursday, dropping further from their highest levels of the year, though drugmaker Actelion provided support after it entered exclusive discussions with prospective bidder Johnson & Johnson.

The STOXX 600 was down 0.2 percent, falling for a second straight session after hitting its highest level since Jan. 4 on Tuesday.

Outside the STOXX 600, shares in Monte Paschi failed to open, and were indicated down 6 percent. It failed to find an anchor investor for its private rescue plan on Wednesday, and looks set for a state bailout.

Miners were the biggest sectoral fallers, down 0.9 percent as copper hit a 1-month low.

Top STOXX 600 riser was Actelion, which rose 7.7 percent to hit a record high.

The Swiss biotech company has turned back to potential acquirer Johnson & Johnson for exclusive talks about a "strategic transaction", in an about-turn that appears to sideline rival suitor Sanofi.

Sanofi rose 1.8 percent.

Nokia was the top faller on the index, down 4.3 percent after it said it had filed a number of lawsuits against Apple for violating technology patents.

