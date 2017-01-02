FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
German and French share indexes start 2017 on a weaker note
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 2, 2017 / 8:25 AM / 8 months ago

German and French share indexes start 2017 on a weaker note

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Germany's DAX and France's CAC share indexes fell on the first trading day of 2017 on Monday, with Dialog Semiconductor, the maker of chips used in smartphones made by Apple and Samsung Electronics, featuring among the top fallers.

Shares in Dialog Semiconductor fell 2 percent after a report said late on Friday that Apple would trim production of iPhones by about 10 percent in the January-March quarter of 2017.

The DAX index was trading 0.4 percent lower by 0820 GMT after climbing to its highest level since August 2015 in the previous session, while the CAC dropped 0.2 percent, retreating from Friday's near 13-month high. The Euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX was trading 0.3 percent lower.

Trading volumes were expected to be thin as several markets, including the United Kingdom and the United States, were closed for a public holiday. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.