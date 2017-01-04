FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European retail stocks in the spotlight in quiet European open
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 8:24 AM / in 9 months

European retail stocks in the spotlight in quiet European open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - European shares steadied on Wednesday with retailers in focus after contrasting updates from Next and B&M European Value Retail.

The STOXX 600 was little changed steadying after three straight sessions of gains.

UK retailer Next was the stand-out laggard, down 14 percent after warning on profits. The stock has lost nearly 40 percent over the past year.

The move dragged down other high street retailers with UK exposure. Marks & Spencer dropped 5.3 percent, while Primark owner Associated British Foods fell 4.9 percent.

The exception was B&M. The variety retailer was the top STOXX 600 riser, up 4.1 percent, after saying it had reported record Christmas trading.

In financials, Credit Suisse shares were up 2.5 percent and in sight of hitting their highest levels in a year following an upgrade at Barclays. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.