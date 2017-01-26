FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
January 26, 2017 / 8:31 AM / 7 months ago

European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.

The U.S. healthcare giant will make an all-cash purchase that includes spinning off Actelion's research and development pipeline. The acquisition gives J&J access to the Swiss group's line-up of high-price, high-margin medicines for rare diseases.

Actelion's shares surged 20 percent.

The broader market also got support from some positive earnings reports. Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics rose more than 6 percent after posting in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by solid phone and car part sales and improved factory utilisation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was trading 0.6 percent higher by 0819 GMT after hitting its highest level since December 2015. Germany's DAX rose to its highest since May 2015 and was last quoted 0.7 percent higher. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

