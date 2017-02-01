FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
European shares higher, Volvo and Julius Baer shine after profit beats
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 8:31 AM / 7 months ago

European shares higher, Volvo and Julius Baer shine after profit beats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, led by financials and industrials, as healthy corporate results from a slew of regional bluechips underpinned major benchmark indices.

Shares in Swedish truck maker Volvo jumped more than 7 percent and were just shy of their highest in 6 years after the company topped profit forecasts. They were the top performers on the pan-European STOXX 600.

Swiss bank Julius Baer led the banking sector index higher, up 5.3 percent and the second top gainer in the STOXX, after Switzerland's third-largest listed bank posted net profits ahead of expectations.

German engineering firm Siemens was also a top European gainer, up 4.3 percent after it raised its Q1 profit beat forecasts.

Swedish stocks featured on the list of the biggest laggards across Europe too with home appliance maker Electrolux down 3.3 percent and engineering firm Trelleborg down 2.4 percent following results disappointments. (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.