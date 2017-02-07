LONDON Feb 7 European shares rose on Tuesday
pushing the benchmark STOXX 600 back slightly into positive
territory for the year with some encouraging company updates and
gains in healthcare stocks helping to counter weakness in oil
majors and eurozone banks.
Chipmaker AMS rose 13.6 percent, poised for its
best-ever day following results while food-processing machinery
maker GEA was up 5.5 percent after a setting a
brighter outlook for its profits.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2 percent
with bluechip healthcare stocks, industrials and mining stocks
underpinning gains.
Chipmaker AMS shares surged more than 16 percent and
were on track for their best day in nearly 13 years after the
company's fourth-quarter revenue came in at the top end of the
chipmaker's expectations.
Among sector movers, the European mining index rose
0.9 percent, the best performer in STOXX 600 index, helped by a
rise in base and precious metals miners.
On the flipside, shares of BP fell 2.5 percent, the
biggest drags on the STOXX 600 after the company missed
estimates. Peer Statoil also fell after a disappointing
set of results.
French banks, among the best performers across European
financials in 2016, fell after BNP Paribas reported
results below forecasts.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)