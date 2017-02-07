(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX 600 index up 0.4 pct
* AMS surges after results
* Oil firms, French Banks down
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 7 European shares rose on Tuesday,
pushing the benchmark STOXX 600 back into positive territory for
the year, with some encouraging company updates and gains in
mining stocks helping to counter weakness in oil majors and euro
zone banks.
Chipmaker AMS rose nearly 17 percent after results
and was poised for its biggest-ever one-day gain, while
food-processing machinery maker GEA was up 6 percent
after setting a brighter profit outlook.
"The earnings season is clearly supporting the European
stock market. We have seen some sound earnings increases in the
fourth quarter and the trend could continue at least in the
first quarter of 2017. A weaker euro is also supporting
export-oriented companies," Unicredit analyst Christian Stocker
said.
DCC rose 6.4 percent after the company, engaged in
activities ranging from oil and food distribution to waste
management, said it would buy the retail petrol station network
of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43
billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was last quoted
0.4 percent higher, with blue-chip mining, healthcare and
industrials stocks underpinning gains. A fall in sterling also
supported internationally-exposed companies.
The European basic resources index rose 1.2 percent,
helped by a rise in shares of base and precious metals miners.
Rio Tinto, Fresnillo and Randgold Resources
rising 1.7 to 2.3 percent.
However, gains were muted following declines in shares of
some major companies after their updates disappointed investors.
Oil major BP dropped nearly 3 percent, the biggest
faller in Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index, after the company
missed estimates. Peer Statoil also fell 1.5 percent
after a disappointing set of results.
French banks, among the best performers across European
financials in 2016, fell after BNP Paribas reported
results below forecasts.
BNP Paribas' fourth-quarter net income rose to 1.44 billion
euros ($1.5 billion), more than double from a year ago, although
the result came in below the average of analyst estimates of
1.50 billion euros in a poll.
France's benchmark CAC share index underperformed
the broader European stock market and was trading flat following
concerns around an upcoming presidential election in France.
"The political uncertainty is a burden for financials in
France. Some election noise advocating for an exit from the
European Union is making investors jittery," Stocker said.
"Financials did very well in the last 2-3 months and probably we
are seeing some profit taking now."
Far-right National Front Leader Marine Le Pen has vowed to
fight globalisation and take France out of the euro zone, while
conservative candidate Francois Fillon on Monday vowed to fight
on for the presidency despite a damaging scandal involving
taxpayer-funded payments to his wife.
Elsewhere, Finnish oil refiner Neste fell more
than 6 percent after its fourth-quarter operating profit came in
slightly below consensus forecasts. Analysts said that a lack of
clarity in its renewables outlook was putting pressure on its
shares.
($1 = 0.9377 euros)
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)