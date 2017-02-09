* STOXX Europe 600 index rises for third straight day
* SocGen, Eutelsat, Total rise as results please
* But Commerzbank slips as weak earnings outlook disappoints
* Bank of America analysts upbeat on European equities
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Feb 9 European shares ended at
their highest level in two weeks on Thursday, with some major
companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe
Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.
Eutelsat also surged, up 8.2 percent to lead
gainers on the STOXX 600 index, after the
telecommunication services firm's first-half revenue fell less
than expected. It also forecast higher Internet and mobile
satellite sales and planned to buy a Viasat satellite.
Shares in Societe Generale rose 2.3 percent after
the French bank reported better than anticipated net income in
the final three months of last year and said it would float a
stake in its booming vehicle leasing unit ALD.
France's Total gained 1.3 percent after the
company also reported better than expected fourth quarter net
profits, thanks to cost savings that enabled it to raise its
dividend. Total said it was hunting for opportunities to buy
assets from struggling rivals.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said there was a strong value
case for European equities relative to the United States.
However, the value case was conditional on the earnings cycle in
Europe turning to relative profit growth and the impact of
political and sovereign risks.
"So far the signs are positive. Earnings (in Europe) are now
rising relative to the U.S. and we expect double digit EPS
growth in 2017," Bank of America ML analysts said in a note.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.8 percent to its
highest level since Jan. 27 after rising in the past two
straight days.
Across Europe, DAX rose 0.9 percent. DZ Bank Chief
Investment Strategist Christian Kahler said he expected the
German blue chip index to climb another 8 percent to a record
high by the end of the year, saying solid earnings and economic
growth should help offset political risks.
The European mining index ended up 0.1 percent,
underperforming the broader market, after copper and nickel
dropped.
Commerzbank fell 1.8 percent after the German
lender said it expected net profit to remain low this year.
Germany's second-largest lender behind Deutsche Bank,
however, beat quarterly profit forecasts.
Thomas Cook fell 7 percent on its cautious outlook.
It said summer bookings were ahead of 2016, but it was cautious
for the rest of the year due to uncertain political and economic
outlook. However, some analysts were mildly positive.
"Times are tough in the European travel industry and Thomas
Cook isn't having the best of it, though the good news is (that)
things don't seem to be getting any worse," Laith Khalaf, senior
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
Yara International and Gjensidige both
fell sharply after their results.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Mark Heinrich)