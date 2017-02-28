LONDON Feb 28 European shares edged higher on
Tuesday after encouraging earnings releases, with Meggitt
leading the market up after reporting a sharp rise in
profits and Ferrovial also advancing after results
news.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 percent
by 0837 GMT, while Britain's FTSE was flat.
Shares in Meggitt surged 10.6 percent, making them the top
gainers in the STOXX 600, after the British car and aeroplane
parts maker posted a 13-percent rise in adjusted profits and
raised its dividend payout.
Ferrovial rose 4 percent after announcing results and saying
that its order book last year was higher than in 2015.
British engineering group GKN was up 3.3 percent
after the company reported a 12-percent rise in adjusted pretax
profit, beating market expectations, and said it would grow
faster than both its main aerospace and autos markets in 2017.
However, price comparison site Moneysupermarket.com
slumped nearly 10 percent, to be the biggest fallers in the
STOXX 600, after results were not well received by investors.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)