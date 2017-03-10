LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3 percent, set for its third straight session of gains. The index, however, was on track to post a slight loss for the week.

Oil & gas was the top-gaining sector, up 0.8 percent and partially recovering losses from the previous session as the price of oil rose from a three-month low.

BT was the top STOXX gainer, rising more than 5 percent after reaching a deal with regulator Ofcom to legally separate its Openreach broadband division.

Among fallers, property developer Segro declined 4.2 percent after buying the remaining 50 percent stake in the Airport Property Partnership (APP) joint venture, as well as announcing a rights issue to raise 573 million pounds sterling to finance the acquisition.

All eyes were on U.S. non-farm payrolls, due for release at 1330 GMT, for clues as to the likelihood of an interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)