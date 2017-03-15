FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Basic resource, oil stock rally drives European share rise
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 5 months ago

Basic resource, oil stock rally drives European share rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* STOXX 600 up 0.2 pct

* Zodiac plummets on another profit warning

* Swedish fashion retailer H&M down on sales miss

* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)

By Helen Reid

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac fell more than 13 percent after its latest profit warning.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.2 percent in early trading, with the market focused on potentially divisive elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could signal how much monetary tightening to expect during the remainder of the year.

A recovery in oil prices after a surprise U.S. crude stockpile drawdown eased worries about a supply glut spurred a rally in basic resources stocks with the sector up 2 percent, followed by major European oil-related stocks which rose 1.3 percent.

Rio Tinto and Glencore were among the top gainers, with their shares up 2.3 to 2.7 percent.

British drugmaker Hikma was up 7.7 percent after it posted a 2.4 percent rise in full-year operating profit on growth in its injectables and branded business, which offset weakness in its generic drugs.

Finnish stainless steel producer Outokumpu was up 4.6 percent, set for its best day in six weeks, after the European benchmark price for ferrochrome, a crucial raw material for steel production, was set lower than expected.

Zodiac was the biggest European faller, after it warned on profit after the close on Tuesday. The company, which engine maker Safran is seeking to acquire, said it sees full-year operating income falling 10 percent against a previous forecast of a 10-20 percent rise.

Swedish fashion retailer H&M was among the biggest fallers, with its shares down 4.8 percent after it posted its first monthly sales drop in four years.

The Europe-wide retail sector index was the worst-performing, down 0.6 percent, with Zara owner Inditex also down 1.3 percent after it posted a 10 percent rise in profit for 2016.

German utility E.ON < EONGn.DE> fell 3.6 percent after it posted a record 16 billion euro ($17 billion) loss due to impairments on its former power plant unit Uniper which it spun off last year. (Editing by Vikram Subhedar and Alexander Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.