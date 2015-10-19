FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German shares outperform on Metro, Deutsche Bank
October 19, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - German shares outperformed a rising European market on Monday, with Metro up on a positive outlook and Deutsche Bank gaining after saying it was splitting its investment bank into two separate units.

The Frankfurt DAX index was up 0.7 percent, outperforming the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index’s rise of 0.5 percent to 1,443.82 points by 0715 GMT after closing at its highest level in five weeks in the previous session.

Metro shares rose 3 percent, the top gainer in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after saying it was optimistic for the Christmas trading period as its like-for-like sales rose 1.3 percent in the final quarter of its fiscal year.

Shares in Germany’s Wincor Nixdorf surged 21.7 percent as U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold agreed to buy the company for 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion).

Mining stocks fell after data showed China, the world’s biggest metals consumer, grew below 7 percent for the first time since the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
