FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares steady as Actelion advances
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

European shares steady as Actelion advances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - European shares were steady on Tuesday, with biotechnology group Actelion climbing after it raised its earnings forecast although mining stocks continued to fall in the wake of weak China data.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index edged up by 0.1 percent.

Actelion rose 4 percent after it raised its full-year earnings forecast as sales of its new drug to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension beat analysts’ expectations.

However, miners such as Glencore and BHP Billiton fell for the second session in a row in the aftermath of data from China on Monday, which showed growth was at its slowest since the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.