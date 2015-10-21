European shares accelerate gains, led by Germany's DAX

MILAN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - European shares accelerated gains by midday on Thursday as investors shrugged off poor earnings news in a sign of confidence over continued central bank support, with German blue-chip index DAX leading the way.

“With the European Central Bank meeting tomorrow, investors do not want to be overly short (negative),” said Markus Huber, trader at Peregrine & Black in London.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.23 percent, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index climbed 0.7 percent and Germany’s DAX was up 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lionel Laurent)