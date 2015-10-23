FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China rate cut lifts Europe shares, dents yuan
October 23, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

China rate cut lifts Europe shares, dents yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - European shares turned higher and the Chinese offshore yuan fell against the U.S. dollar on Friday, after China cut deposit and lending rates to ease monetary policy in the face of slowing growth.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 extended gains to trade 2.2 percent higher at 1,493.60, with miners jumping 2.9 percent in the minutes after the move.

China’s offshore yuan hit a four-week low of 6.3958 to the dollar after the decision. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Jemima Kelly; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

