FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares get results lift, with Fed in focus
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

European shares get results lift, with Fed in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher in early deals on Wednesday, buoyed by a fresh batch of company earnings reports ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day.

Brewer Heineken rose 3.9 percent, the top FTSEurofirst 300 riser, after reporting strong sales in Europe and the Americas that came in above expectations. Belgian pharmaceutical firm UCB rose 3.7 percent after its own well-received results.

Carmaker Volkswagen also rose 3.2 percent after announcing its first quarterly loss in at least 15 years.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,470.79, having fallen by 1 percent in the previous session. It is 1.8 percent below a two-month high hit last week.

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged after European markets close on Wednesday, and may struggle to convince skeptical investors it can tighten monetary policy before the end of the year in the face of U.S. and global economic headwinds.

“October’s FOMC statement is likely to include dovish tweaks to the descriptions of payrolls and activity,” strategists at BNP Paribas said in a note. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.