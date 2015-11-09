FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares dip; Renault, Continental lead autos down
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

European shares dip; Renault, Continental lead autos down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 percent

* Renault lower after PM says no to Nissan merger

* Continental down as investors shrug off outlook lift

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - European dipped in early deals on Monday with losses among auto sector stocks led by Renault and Continental mostly offset by gains among energy plays.

The FTSEurofirst 300 < .FTEU3> index was down 0.19 percent, having closed up 0.3 percent on Friday.

Renault fell 3.2 percent after French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Sunday the French government did not want a merger between the car maker and its Japanese partner Nissan.

Continental fell 4 percent as investors took profit after the company slightly raised its full-year outlook on the back of higher third-quarter earnings.

Energy stocks were the top sectoral gainers as Brent crude rose, recovering from a three-day decline.

Today’s European research round-up (editing by John Stonestreet)

