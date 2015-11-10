FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares open higher, Vodafone leads
November 10, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Tuesday, with Vodafone among the leading gainers after a strong earnings report, although political uncertainty continued to weigh on Portuguese stocks.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.28 percent and the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index gained 0.35 percent.

Vodafone rose 2.7 percent after the British phone group reported a better-than-expected acceleration in second-quarter revenue growth, helping it nudge its annual expectations towards the top of its guidance.

But Vallourec fell more than 6 percent after reporting a third-quarter loss against a backdrop of falling demand from its oil and gas customers and said it did not expect market conditions to improve in the short-term.

Portugal’s PSI 20 index fell 0.86 percent. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
