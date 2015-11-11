European shares rise, led by Carlsberg

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by a spate of well-received earnings reports, with beverage firm Carlsberg higher after its new management outlined restructuring plans.

The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.3 percent, building on a rise of 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Denmark’s Carlsberg rose 8.5 percent after it said it would book a $1.4 billion impairment charge and cut staff to return to growth. Analysts welcomed the steps, adding that the brewer’s earnings contained no negative surprises.

Henkel and Ahold also rose after their own results.