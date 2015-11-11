FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares rise, led by Carlsberg
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

European shares rise, led by Carlsberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by a spate of well-received earnings reports, with beverage firm Carlsberg higher after its new management outlined restructuring plans.

The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.3 percent, building on a rise of 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Denmark’s Carlsberg rose 8.5 percent after it said it would book a $1.4 billion impairment charge and cut staff to return to growth. Analysts welcomed the steps, adding that the brewer’s earnings contained no negative surprises.

Henkel and Ahold also rose after their own results.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kit Rees

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.