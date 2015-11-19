FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares open higher led by Sodexo, miners
November 19, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

European shares open higher led by Sodexo, miners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Thursday led by Sodexo after a solid update and helped by strong gains among mining stocks.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which fell 0.2 percent on Wednesday, rose 0.9 percent and euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1 percent.

Sodexo rose more than 8 percent after the French catering-to-vouchers group said it would further cut costs to cope with a volatile global economy and forecast higher revenues and operating profit for the fiscal year 2015-16.

Mining stocks were the top sectoral gainer to rise 2.8 percent, with BHP Billiton leading the way after saying its priority was to maintain a healthy balance sheet.

Thyssenkrupp rose 1.3 percent, reversing initial losses after mixed results and a cautious outlook for the year. Brokers said the dividend was less than expected but its quarterly adjusted operating profit beat expectations. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Alistair Smout)

