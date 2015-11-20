FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares rise, Oerlikon climbs on deal to sell vacuum business
November 20, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

European shares rise, Oerlikon climbs on deal to sell vacuum business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday, approaching new three-month highs and set for its best week in a month, with Switzerland’s OC Oerlikon leading the market higher after a deal to sell its vacuum business.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent to 1,505.11 points, having touched its highest levels since August on Thursday. It is up 3.2 percent so far this week, set for its best week since October.

The STOXX Europe 600 was also up 0.2 percent.

The top riser on the index was industrial firm Oerlikon, up 5.5 percent after Sweden’s Atlas Copco said it would buy the Swiss company’s vacuum business for an enterprise value of 486 million euros ($520 million) in cash. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

