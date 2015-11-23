FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares open lower as commodity slump bites
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

European shares open lower as commodity slump bites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Monday, dragged down by a steep fall in commodities and energy stocks on demand fears.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.8 percent, after ending at three-month highs on Friday, while the Euro STOXX 50 index was 0.7 percent lower.

Belgian shares fell 0.5 percent, broadly in line with the overall market, as investors shrugged off concerns of a Paris-style mass attack.

Mining stocks were the top sectoral faller with a drop of more than 2 percent as metal prices fell to multi-year lows on worries about China demand. Energy plays was also lower, weiged down by a drop in crude prices.

But German ATM machine maker Wincor Nixdorf AG rose more than 4 percent after U.S. rival Diebold Inc launched a $1.8 billion cash and share offer. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.