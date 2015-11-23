European shares open lower as commodity slump bites

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Monday, dragged down by a steep fall in commodities and energy stocks on demand fears.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.8 percent, after ending at three-month highs on Friday, while the Euro STOXX 50 index was 0.7 percent lower.

Belgian shares fell 0.5 percent, broadly in line with the overall market, as investors shrugged off concerns of a Paris-style mass attack.

Mining stocks were the top sectoral faller with a drop of more than 2 percent as metal prices fell to multi-year lows on worries about China demand. Energy plays was also lower, weiged down by a drop in crude prices.

But German ATM machine maker Wincor Nixdorf AG rose more than 4 percent after U.S. rival Diebold Inc launched a $1.8 billion cash and share offer. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lionel Laurent)