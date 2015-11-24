FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares hit 1-week low, Zodiac Aerospace slumps
November 24, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

European shares hit 1-week low, Zodiac Aerospace slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European shares fell to a one-week low on Tuesday, with some disappointing updates from companies such as Zodiac Aerospace and Kingfisher putting pressure on the market.

Shares in Zodiac Aerospace slumped nearly 10 percent after the aerospace supplier posting a 44.6 percent drop in core annual earnings in the wake of production delays at its troubled aircraft seats division.

Kingfisher fell about 3 percent after Europe’s largest home improvement retailer missed forecasts with a 6.6 percent fall in third-quarter profit.

Altice dropped 5 percent as Next Alt, Patrick Drahi’s personal holding, said it wanted to exercise a right to sell 7.5 percent of Altice’s shares.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.9 percent at 1,487.17 points by 0815 GMT after hitting a one-week low. It closed 0.3 percent lower in the previous session. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
