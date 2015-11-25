FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares edge up, led by Metro, LafargeHolcim
November 25, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

European shares edge up, led by Metro, LafargeHolcim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - European shares edged up on Wednesday, buoyed after German retailer Metro and construction firm LafargeHolcim both announced new dividends.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 edged 0.1 percent higher to 1,482.38 by 0810 GMT, having fallen 1.6 percent over the first two sessions of the week.

German retailer Metro gained 5 percent after it raised its annual dividend more than expected and said it would pay out more of its profits every year from now on, citing the positive effects of restructuring and significantly improved net debt.

LafargeHolcim was also buoyed by a dividend announcement after it proposed a dividend that was higher than the one it suggested earlier this year, despite seeing profit miss expectations.

On the downside, Shire fell 1.5 percent after a source told Reuters that the UK-listed pharmaceutical firm is preparing to make a new takeover offer for U.S. biotech firm Baxalta.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Kit Rees

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
