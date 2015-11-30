FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares fall; BHP Billiton, Delta Lloyd weigh
#Market News
November 30, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

European shares fall; BHP Billiton, Delta Lloyd weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Monday, led by BHP Billiton after news Brazil could seek damages for the burst of a dam, while Delta Lloyd slumped on capital raising plans.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.3 percent by 0812 GMT, having lost 0.26 percent on Friday, while the Euro STOXX 50 was also down 0.3 percent.

BHP Billiton was the top faller on the FTSEurofirst index with a drop of more than 2 percent. Brazil announced plans to sue the owners of the Samarco iron ore miner, BHP and Vale, for $5.2 billion in damages caused by the burst of a tailings dam.

Delta Lloyd fell 3.5 percent after the third largest Dutch insurer announced a 1 billion euro rights issue to boost its capital ratio and said it would pay no final dividend this year.

Auto stocks, up 0.3 percent, were the top sectoral gainers. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
