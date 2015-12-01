FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stronger banks help European shares to gain, Linde slumps
December 1, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

Stronger banks help European shares to gain, Linde slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Tuesday, with UK-listed banks gaining after the Bank of England announced the results of its bank “stress tests” and said credit conditions in the country had largely recovered from the financial crisis.

Shares in Standard Chartered Bank, Lloyds Group , Royal Bank of Scotland, HSBC and Barclays rose 1.2 to 2.7 percent, helping the European banking index to gain more than 1 percent, after the BoE said major UK lenders did not have to take any action.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3 percent at 1,521.78 points by 0818 GMT, also supported by a rise of 1 percent in the STOXX 600 Basic Resources index as metals prices rose following a weaker dollar.

However, Linde fell 10 percent after the world’s biggest industrial gases company by sales, cut its 2017 profit target, citing slower industrial production growth weighing on its industrial gases unit. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)

