FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares rise but Electrolux slumps as GE deal fails
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

European shares rise but Electrolux slumps as GE deal fails

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday to climb back up from three-week lows reached last week, although Electrolux slumped after its deal to buy General Electric’s appliance business fell through.

GE terminated the $3.3 billion agreement, which had faced scrutiny from U.S. authorities, with the U.S. Department of Justice asking a federal court in July to stop the deal due to concerns it could push up prices for consumers.

Electrolux fell 14.7 percent, underperforming a 0.5 percent gain in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.

The broader European stock markets were supported by a rise in major healthcare stocks, with Novartis advancing on positive results for a leukemia-treatment drug, while investment bank Jefferies increased its price target on stocks such as GlaxoSmithKline, Roche and Sanofi.

France’s benchmark CAC-40 index also advanced 0.7 percent, shrugging off any impact from a historic win in regional elections on Sunday for the country’s far-right National Front party. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.