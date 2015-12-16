FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares edge higher with Casino outperforming
December 16, 2015

European shares edge higher with Casino outperforming

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Wednesday, mirroring gains on Wall Street and in Asia, with investors awaiting the outcome of a crucial rate-setting meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve for hints about the market’s near-term direction.

Casino surged 7 percent, among the best performers in Europe, after the French retailer said late on Tuesday it plans to raise more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in 2016 by selling part of its real estate portfolio in Thailand and Colombia as well as its Vietnam operations.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst index was up 0.18 percent at 1,413.49 points by 0806 GMT, after climbing 2.9 percent in the previous session following a rebound in crude oil prices.

The Fed is widely expected to announce a rate hike after the end of its two-day policy meeting. It would be the first U.S. rate hike in nearly a decade, signalling the beginning of an end to an expansionary monetary policy that has supplied a tidal wave of liquidity to risk asset markets globally. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

