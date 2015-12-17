European shares rally as Fed move shows confidence in U.S. economy

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index up 2.2 pct

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - European shares surged on Thursday with investors taking the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate rise and promises of more as a sign of confidence in the world’s biggest economy.

The Fed made clear late on Wednesday that the 25-basis point rate hike was a tentative beginning to a “gradual” tightening cycle.

“With the confirmation of the Fed rate rise due to a strong U.S. economy, investors took cheer as the decision formalises opinion that the U.S. economy is broadly expanding,” Lorne Baring, managing director of B Capital Wealth Management, said.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 2.2 percent at 1,447.35 points by 0915 GMT after climbing to a one-week high, while Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.5 to 2.7 percent.

“With the Fed out of the way and only a couple of trading sessions left before Christmas, we could now see a traditional end-year rally,” Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said.

“The new year will once again prove to be quite volatile as markets will start to anticipate the next rate hike.”

Cyclical sectors such as automobiles, banking , and insurance rose 2.4 to 3.1 percent and featured among the top sectoral gainers in Europe.

The mining index, however, rose just 1 percent, underperforming the market as prices of major industrial metals such as copper, aluminium and nickel fell sharply following a stronger dollar after the Fed rate hike. A stronger dollar makes metals expensive for holders of other currencies.

AstraZeneca rose 1.6 percent after the drugmaker said it had agreed to buy 55 percent stake of privately held biotech firm Acerta Pharma for $4.0 billion to give it access to a new kind of drug for fighting blood cancers.

“Acerta Pharma ... grants (AstraZeneca) access to Acerta’s potentially best in class BTK inhibitor, acalabrutinib, in Phase III for the treatment of blood cancers and Phase I/II for solid tumours,” Shore Capital analyst Tara Raveendran said.

Among mid-caps, Elementis fell more than 6 percent after the specialty chemicals maker said markets had continued to be challenging and its earnings per shares (EPS) for the current year was now projected to be at the lower end of market expectations.

“Management’s backtracking on what it said only end-October shows how things have further deteriorated in just six weeks and adds to pre-existing concerns about global growth, notably the U.S. and China,” Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)