European shares lifted by bid activity and firmer energy stocks
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
December 22, 2015 / 8:18 AM / 2 years ago

European shares lifted by bid activity and firmer energy stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday to recover from a pullback in the previous session caused by worries over Spain, as firmer energy stocks and takeover activity lifted the region’s equity markets.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which fell 1.2 percent on Monday, recovered to stand 0.8 percent higher, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also advanced by 0.9 percent.

Oil stocks such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell recovered as oil prices edged away from multi-year lows on Tuesday.

Shares in USG People also surged 28 percent after Japanese employment agency Recruit agreed to buy the Dutch staffing company for 1.4 billion euros ($1.53 billion), a premium of 31 percent to its closing price on Monday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

