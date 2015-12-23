FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 23, 2015 / 8:13 AM / 2 years ago

European shares rise as mining stocks climb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by gains in the hard-hit mining sector which rallied on the back of stronger copper prices.

In the last full trading session before the Christmas holiday break, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.3 percent while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 1.2 percent.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index progressed by 1.1 percent, as did Germany’s DAX.

London-listed mining stocks dominated the list of Europe’s top performing shares, with Glencore and Anglo American both rising more than 4 percent.

Mining stocks benefited as London copper prices rose, with investors looking for more signs that Chinese stimulus measures are having a positive impact in the world’s top metals user, with some encouraging early signs of an improvement in grid spending and housing. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jamie McGeever)

