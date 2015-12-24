FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 24, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

European stocks lifted by stronger commodity share prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday, boosted by a rise in the shares of commodity companies which climbed on the back of a further rebound in oil prices.

Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.3 percent. In continental Europe, Spain’s IBEX advanced 0.7 percent while France’s CAC edged down 0.1 percent.

Germany’s DAX stock market was closed, while other markets were due to have a half-day for the Christmas holiday period.

Oil majors such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell climbed by around 1 percent, as U.S. crude prices rose for a fourth straight session. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

