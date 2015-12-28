FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares steady, Monte dei Paschi surges
#Market News
December 28, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

European shares steady, Monte dei Paschi surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - European shares steadied early on Monday after re-opening following the Christmas holiday, with investors seen as reluctant to place strong bets in thin year-end trading.

The Euro STOXX 50 index was flat in percentage terms at 0808 GMT, Germany’s DAX was up 0.04 percent, while France’s CAC fell 0.1 percent.

Banca Monte dei Paschi rose 3 percent after Italy’s third-largest bank said it had signed a binding agreement to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans with a gross book value of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to a Deutsche Bank vehicle, said on Monday.

However, shares in Adidas fell 0.4 percent after the company’s CFO Robin Stalker told Boersen-Zeitung that he expected sourcing costs to rise by half a billion euros in 2016 due to negative currency effects. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

