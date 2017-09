LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - European stock markets fell on Wednesday, as weak commodity prices impacted the shares of mining and energy companies.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.3 percent, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 declined by 0.4 percent.

Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.5 percent while Germany’s DAX weakened by 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)