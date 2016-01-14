FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares fall close to 3-month lows, Tesco outshines
January 14, 2016 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

European shares fall close to 3-month lows, Tesco outshines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Thursday following two sessions of gains, with sentiment depressed by continued weakness in oil prices, which briefly dipped below the key $30 level, and worries over global economic growth.

By 0808 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.4 percent at 1,336.25 points, close to three-month lows reached on Monday after a rocky start to the year due to fears over a slowdown in China.

Weaker than expected results sent Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli down around 3 percent, while Richemont fell 1 percent after the Cartier owner said business was likely to remain challenging following a 4 percent quarterly sales drop.

However, Tesco rose to outperform the market weakness.

Tesco was the top performer on the FTSEurofirst, climbing 6.5 percent, after lower prices and more staff helped the British supermarket chain post a better-than-expected result over the key Christmas period. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

