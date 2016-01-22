FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares sharply higher, commodities stocks lead
January 22, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

European shares sharply higher, commodities stocks lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - European equities rose sharply on Friday, adding to gains made in the previous session on European Central Bank stimulus hints, with bouncing commodities prices boosting energy and mining stocks.

By 0810 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 1.9 percent at 1,318.99 points.

The index gained 2.1 percent on Thursday after ECB head Mario Draghi said financial markets turmoil and concerns over China will prompt a March review of the bank’s monetary policy.

Oil stocks and miners were the top sectoral gainers with a rise of 4.1 percent and 3.2 percent respectively.

Philips fell 0.9 percent after a $3.3 billion deal to sell its components business to a consortium of Asian buyers broke down over U.S. national security objections. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Atul Prakash)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

