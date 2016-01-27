FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares lose ground as Novartis and BASF fall
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2016 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

European shares lose ground as Novartis and BASF fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - European shares lost ground on Wednesday, impacted by a drop in Swiss drugmaker Novartis and German chemicals company BASF after their weak earnings updates.

Royal Bank of Scotland also fell more than 2 percent after the bank warned its profits would be hit by a pension charge and U.S. litigation provisions, while a forecast of lower revenues from Apple impacted technology stocks.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by 0.6 percent, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.8 percent.

Novartis fell 2.7 percent after its fourth-quarter core net income missed analyst expectations, while BASF weakened by 2.9 percent after issuing a profit warning. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.