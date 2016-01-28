European shares steady, although Roche weighs on healthcare stocks

MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - European shares were steady in early deals on Thursday after a choppy session in Asia and losses on Wall Street, although disappointing results from Roche weighed on healthcare stocks.

By 0820 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index inched up 0.2 percent while the euro zone’s blue chip Eurostoxx 50 index also advanced 0.3 percent.

Energy stocks were the top sectoral gainers, as crude prices edged up after falling in Asian trading.

However, Roche dropped 3 percent after the Swiss drugmaker missed analyst expectations by posting 2015 core net income of 11.84 billion Swiss francs. Its dividend proposal also disappointed. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)