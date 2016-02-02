European equities bruised by BP and weak oil prices

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - European equities fell for a second straight session on Tuesday as crude oil prices slipped again on oversupply concerns and companies such as oil major BP disappointed on the earnings front.

BP shares fell 6.8 percent, the top decliner in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after reporting an annual loss of $6.5 billion in 2015, its worst in at least 20 years as it struggled with a sharp downturn in the oil market.

The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index dropped 2.1 percent, putting pressure on the FTSEurofirst, which was down 0.5 percent in early trading after closing 0.2 percent weaker in the previous session.

However, some companies advanced after reporting encouraging results. Shares in Danske Bank rose 4 percent after reporting a forecast-beating pretax profit in the fourth quarter, thanks to higher trading income. The bank also plans to launch a share buy-back programme. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)