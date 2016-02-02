FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European equities bruised by BP and weak oil prices
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

European equities bruised by BP and weak oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - European equities fell for a second straight session on Tuesday as crude oil prices slipped again on oversupply concerns and companies such as oil major BP disappointed on the earnings front.

BP shares fell 6.8 percent, the top decliner in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after reporting an annual loss of $6.5 billion in 2015, its worst in at least 20 years as it struggled with a sharp downturn in the oil market.

The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index dropped 2.1 percent, putting pressure on the FTSEurofirst, which was down 0.5 percent in early trading after closing 0.2 percent weaker in the previous session.

However, some companies advanced after reporting encouraging results. Shares in Danske Bank rose 4 percent after reporting a forecast-beating pretax profit in the fourth quarter, thanks to higher trading income. The bank also plans to launch a share buy-back programme. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.