European stocks lose more ground as banks falter

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Tuesday, extending sharp losses from the previous session, as concerns persisted over the health of the region’s top banks given signs of a global economic slowdown.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had fallen 3.4 percent in the previous session, lost more ground to decline by 0.3 percent in early session trading.

The European banking index - which had slumped 5.6 percent on Monday - fell back by another 1.1 percent.

Goldman Sachs analysts wrote that while there were no signs of any strain in terms of euro or U.S. dollar funding in money markets for European banks, market liquidity had nevertheless reduced. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)